Deportation Of Afghan Immigrants From Pakistan And Its Consequences

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As Pakistan's government nears the one-month deadline to deport undocumented migrants, more than 64,000 Afghan migrants have been expelled from Pakistan and Iran in the last ten days. Experts warn that deporting over a million Afghan migrants would violate their human rights and raise serious concerns about the consequences.

Afghan experts have voiced their concerns to Khaama Press News Agency, highlighting that the deportation of over a million Afghan migrants by Pakistan is taking place at a time when approximately 90% of Afghanistan's population is living below the poverty line. This unexpected decision by Islamabad is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Yaqub Yasna, a university professor and migration expert, stated in the Khaama Press's“Twitter Space” program that the decision to expel Afghan migrants by Pakistan is primarily politically motivated. This action is taken to exert pressure on the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, with the costs being borne by the migrants themselves.

He further discussed the challenges faced by Afghan migrants in Pakistan, noting that some had fled to Pakistan due to security concerns and the risk of reprisals from the Taliban rule. Now, Islamabad's decision puts them at even greater risk.

Sarfaraz Bugti, the Interior Minister of Pakistan's interim government, declared that they would not relent in their decision to expel over a million undocumented migrants.

Meanwhile, Fazl Hadi Wazin, a political affairs expert, suggests that the Pakistani government is using Afghan migrants as leverage against the Kabul government to prevent attacks by Pakistani Taliban or TTP.

Pakistan's Ministry of Interior had previously argued that Afghans played a role in the country's insecurity, citing this as one of the reasons for the expulsion of undocumented Afghan migrants.

The Taliban administration of Afghanistan denied the involvement of Afghans in Pakistan's insecurity and called Pakistan's decision unfair.

The expulsion of over a million undocumented Afghan migrants has faced international backlash, but the Pakistani government has not heeded these concerns.

According to experts, the conditions for the return of migrants to Afghanistan are currently unfavourable, and the onset of winter makes life challenging for those expelled.

Simultaneously with the deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, the Taliban administration has announced the formation of a commission with the participation of high-ranking officials.

UN agencies and human rights special rapporteurs have also called on the Pakistani government to adhere to international laws, including protecting vulnerable individuals. They emphasize that the deportation process should be voluntary and not coercive.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram