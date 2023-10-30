Karnataka Tourism To Showcase Its Range Of Offerings At WTM London 2023

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Oct 30, 2023

-

Karnataka Tourism is pleased to announce its participation at the World Travel Market WTM) London 2023, one of the premier international events in the travel and tourism industry. The event, scheduled for 6th to 8th November 2023 at ExCel, London . WTM London is a platform where Karnataka Tourism will present its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse tourism experiences.

The main objective of this event is to promote the state as an all-around tourism destination offering a range of services. Tourism Service providers from Karnataka will be participating in the exhibition viz. The Windflower Resorts & Spa, Skyway International Travels, Mookanan Resorts & Spa, Mysuru Taxiwala and Safe Wheels Tours & Travels.

Karnataka, a land adorned with diverse cultures, rich heritage, and natural splendor, unfolds itself as a treasure trove for travelers. From ancient temples and palaces to picturesque hill stations, pristine beaches, and thriving wildlife sanctuaries, Karnataka seamlessly blends tradition and modernity. The state stands as a nexus of information technology, biotechnology, and aerospace industries.

The UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Hampi and Pattadakal, the regal Mysore Palace, the ancient Hoysala temples of Belur and Halebidu, and the majestic Western Ghats are among the globally acclaimed attractions. Karnataka boasts 35 wildlife sanctuaries and 5 national parks, 17 enchanting hill stations, 320 kilometers of pristine beaches, and a rich biodiversity with over 600 species of birds, 6000+ elephants, and 524+ tigers.

It is a land lived, ruled and enriched by renowned dynasties like the Kadamba, Chalukya, Rashtrakuta, Hoysala, Vijayanagara, and Wodeyar, Karnataka is home to 747 unique protected monuments, temples, and palaces.

The state's cultural tapestry comes alive through vibrant festivals such as Dasara, Karaga, and Ugadi, offering a glimpse into its colorful traditions. Karnataka's cuisine is a delightful blend of flavors, offering a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies like masala dosas, bisi bele bath, idlis, and ragi mudde.

The 320-kilometer coastline of Karnataka boasts some of India's most renowned and scenic beaches. Visitors can indulge in activities like surfing, parasailing, snorkeling, and other water sports. Jungle stays in Kabini, Bandipur, Dandeli, and Nagarhole offer unparalleled experiences for wildlife enthusiasts, providing a chance to spot elephants and tigers. The state's beautiful hill stations, including Coorg, Chikmagalure, Sakaleshpura, and Kodachadri, invite exploration of homestays, coffee plantations, local cuisine, and unique traditions.

Bengaluru and Mysuru emerged as hubs for naturopathy and yoga, hosting numerous Ayurvedic wellness centers that provide a range of treatments and therapies for holistic health and well-being.

Bengaluru is the IT hub of the country, is a thriving ecosystem with 13,000 startups, earning it the moniker of Silicon Valley and the startup haven of Asia. This is because of the confluence of talent groups, entrepreneurship, investors, academia, industry and tech dominance.

Karnataka is known as a land of silks, spices, and sandalwood. The state is famous for its magical hill stations, spectacular waterfalls, pilgrimage centers, and a coastline dotted with pristine beaches. With a vast range of tourism landscapes such as archaeology, religion, ecotourism, wildlife, etc. the state offers innumerable experiences to discerning travellers.

Karnataka is undoubtedly one of India's top tourist destinations all year round; Karnataka offers an abundance of diversity. Whether one seeks a tranquil beach retreat, explores ancient monuments and palaces, experiences the thrill of wildlife, or dives into scuba adventures, Karnataka Tourism promises it all. With this aim, Karnataka Tourism will showcase its wide range of offerings at WTM London 2023 , highlighting the state's potential as a world-class travel destination.

They will be exhibiting at stand no. S11-308