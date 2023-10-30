Flow Capital Announces A US$2M Investment In A Cybersecurity Saas Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed a US$2M investment in a venture capital-backed leading innovator within the field of cybersecurity.



This capital infusion will help propel the company's global expansion efforts, fortify the robustness of its security and SaaS offerings, and solidify its reputation as a voice of authority within its industry.

This investment not only demonstrates the advantages of Flow Capital's flexible, minimally dilutive capital solution but also underscores its commitment to empowering high-growth companies as they advance to the next phase of their growth journey.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit .