Annual QRCS Foreign Missions' Forum Hits Out At Israel Attacks On Gaza Relief Workers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), under the slogan“Develop to Make a Difference”, Sunday launched its sixth annual forum for foreign missions/offices.

The opening ceremony was attended by QRCS president Yousef bin Ali al-Khater, acting secretary-general Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi, directors and heads of department, and representatives of 12 foreign missions/offices (Niger, Turkiye/Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Bangladesh, Mali, Mauritania, and Iraq).

Representatives of QRCS offices in Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank and Al-Quds) were unable to participate in the forum due to the current escalations there.

In his speech, al-Khater strongly condemned the savage and unrelenting bombing of Gaza since October 7, as well as the attacks against medical and relief workers and facilities.

He cited the four Geneva Conventions and all the international instruments that provide for the protection of medical personnel, facilities, and teams showing the Red Crescent or Red Cross emblem.

Al-Khater called upon all humanitarian and international organisations to ensure protection for civilians, ambulance personnel, and hospitals amid the ongoing war.

“Through this annual forum, and other training meetings for our field and HQ personnel, we seek to make our interventions more effective, identify the shared challenges, improve responses, and adopt the best humanitarian practices. We capitalise on internal and external expertise, in co-operation with many local, regional, and international partners,” he said.

Dr Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, gave a presentation on the division's strategic objectives, priorities, and targets for the coming year.

According to year-to-date statistics, QRCS has been working on a total of 290 projects, worth nearly QR195mn, for the benefit of more than 4.7mn people in 14 countries.

The five-day forum involves workshops, consultations, and brainstorming sessions. The participants will propose strategies and review the last forum's recommendations, to build on the outcomes, develop working mechanisms, and ensure better performance. They will learn more about international developments, especially the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the challenges facing humanitarian action and relief workers.

A series of lectures will be delivered by Sheikh Dr Abdulaziz bin Abdul-Rahman al-Thani, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation's Humanitarian Funds; Dr Iyad Nasr, international humanitarian law and humanitarian diplomacy expert; and Dr Adel Salah, non-profit sector and relief organisations expert.

Other lecturers include representatives of Qatar Fund for Development, the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, and the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

