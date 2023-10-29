Ukraine's Ministry, German Diplomats To Update Agreement On Secondary Education

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Education and Science and the Embassy of Germany in Ukraine will conclude an updated agreement on cooperation in the field of secondary education.

This was reported by the Ministry's press service following the meeting of Minister Oksen Lisovyi and German Ambassador Martin Jaeger, "The Ukrainian-German partnership in the field of education kicked off back in 1993 with an agreement on cultural cooperation between the governments of Ukraine and Germany. Subsequently, it was strengthened by two more agreements – in 1993 and 1998. Currently, we are jointly planning to conclude an updated agreement between the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ukraine on cooperation in the field of general secondary education," the report reads.

The Ministry recalled that Germany had strengthened Ukrainian education in many areas in recent years. In particular, thanks to cooperation with Goethe-Institut in Ukraine, within the framework of supporting the New Ukrainian School reform, German language teachers can take language courses and take certified exams; 3,600 Ukrainian teachers completed free professional development courses; many received modern educational materiel: Beste Freunde digital textbooks and game sets for German lessons; and also received 200 laptops.

Germany also provides financial and expert support to vocational education through such projects as EU4Skills: Better skills for modern Ukraine, Skills for Recovery, and Promotion of energy efficiency and the EU Directive on energy efficiency in Ukraine.

It is noted that more than 200,000 Ukrainian children, who were forced to flee country for Germany as a result of the full-scale invasion, continued their education in German schools. Saturday schools operate in various German cities and educational projects aimed at supporting Ukrainian education are being implemented. In particular, there is SchlaUA ("Your Ukrainian school in Munich"), where children study in line with the Ukrainian educational standards. Such opportunities allow children to continue studying the Ukrainian language, literature, history, and not to lose touch with Ukraine.

In addition, the 14th meeting of the Ukrainian-German working group on scientific and technological cooperation will be held in November. It is expected that four joint projects on setting up German-Ukrainian centers of advanced research (Cores of Excellence) will be approved. The centers will be funded by the German side and led by acclaimed German and Ukrainian researchers.

As reported, in August the European Investment Bank and the Ministry of Education and Science concluded an agreement for the implementation of the project "Support Program for Vocational and Technical Education in Ukraine", which involves an EU grant in the amount of EUR 8.5 million.

