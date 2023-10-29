Iran To Host Third Caspian Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Iran will host
the third Caspian Economic Forum, Trend reports.
According to the information, the forum will take place in
November.
Prime ministers of the Caspian countries will take part in
it.
The Caspian Economic Forumis an international economic event
aiming to provide a platform for discussion of the issues relating
to the creation of conditions for large investment projects for
littoral Caspian states. First Forum was held in Avaza,
Turkmenistan. The key purpose of the Forum is to help to overcome
the geographical and informational barriers for investments in the
Caspian region
