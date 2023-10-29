Zelensky's Office Chief Meets With Advisers To Leaders Of Partner Countries In Malta

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in Malta, on the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's instruction, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a series of bilateral meetings with advisors to the leaders of Ukraine's partner countries.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's Offic , Ukrinform reports.

During the negotiations with Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Spain Emma Aparici, Andriy Yermak briefed her on Ukraine's success in implementing the seven recommendations of the European Commission. He expressed hope for Spain's support as the country presiding over the Council of the European Union in adopting a decision by the European Council to begin negotiations on our country's accession to the European Union as early as December of this year.

"Spanish presidency in the EU should contribute to this historic decision," the official said.

Special attention was paid to Spain's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, especially regarding the global food security point.

, Metsola hold meeting in Malt

Yermak thanked the Spanish side for substantial financial support for the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative and invited partners to participate in the program's second summit, which Kyiv will host on November 25.

The head of the President's Office lso met with Fernando Morgado, the Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Portugal.

Yermak expressed gratitude to the Portuguese side for their unwavering support for Ukraine, including efforts in the country's reconstruction.

"We highly appreciate Portugal's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of educational institutions in Zhytomyr region," the head of the President's Office said.

The interlocutor was informed in detail about Ukraine's military needs as winter is looming.

Morgado assured of Yermak of Portugal;s continued comprehensive support for Ukraine, including in European and Euro-Atlantic integration matters.

President Zelensky: Ukrainian Peace Formula gradually becoming global

During the meeting with Chief Foreign Policy and National Security Advisor to the President of Türkiye, Akif Kılıç, special attention was paid to the food security point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which is co-championed by Türkiye.

Yermak acknowledged Türkiye's contribution to the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, emphasizing Ukraine's readiness to remain a guarantor of global food security. He highlighted Ukraine's successful efforts to ensure the operation of an alternative grain corridor.

The parties discussed maritime security issues in the Black Sea.

Yermak said Ukraine counts on Türkiye's active participation in the second summit of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

The interlocutors also reviewed the implementation of agreements at the level of the presidents of Ukraine and Türkiye and further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in key sectors.

Andriy Yermak and Akif Kılıç discussed the situation in the Middle East and the efforts of the two countries aimed at a diplomatic resolution of the unfolding crisis.

During the meeting with Jody Thomas, National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, the focus was on the implementation of agreements reached during President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to Canada.

Andriy Yermak expressed his gratitude to the Canadian side for their unwavering steadfast support of Ukraine and their readiness to continue providing the country with long-term assistance in defending against Russian aggression and supporting economic resilience.

He specifically noted Canada's important steps in the confiscation of sanctioned Russian assets and expressed hope that relevant proceedings would be successfully completed to ensure the proper use of these assets in Ukraine's interests, particularly for reconstruction support.

During the meeting with Director General of the Department of International Affairs of the Office of the Prime Minister of Norway Kjersti Andersen, Andriy Yermak discussed the current situation on the front lines and thanked Norway for its substantial assistance in countering Russia's armed aggression, especially on the defense front, as well as Norway's active participation in the aviation coalition.

The parties discussed further steps in the practical implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit. The head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to Norway for their effective support for these initiatives.

Andriy Yermak and Kjersti Andersen also touched upon the topic of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and current cooperation issues at bilateral and regional levels. Both parties emphasized the importance of the Ukraine-Northern Europe highest-level format and expressed their support for its continuation.

The interlocutors also exchanged thoughts on the developments in the Middle East, particularly noting Norway's important role and agreements in Oslo in peaceful efforts in the region.

During the meeting with State Secretary for Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lisbet Zilmer-Johns, the head of the Office of the President expressed gratitude to the Danish government for their continuing defense support of Ukraine and the recent provision of the 13th defense assistance package worth $522 million. The parties also discussed the implementation of specific points of the Peace Formula, the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative, and cooperation in the energy sector.

Andriy Yermak informed partners about the fulfillment of all seven recommendations put forward by the European Commission to initiate the negotiation process for EU accession and expressed hope for Denmark's continued support of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.