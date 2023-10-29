Cricket World Cup 2023: India Demolish England In A Low-Scoring Match

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 7:51 PM

India beat England by 100 runs at the ICC World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday, defending a mere total of 229. It was India's sixth straight win of the tournament as England, the 2019 champions, suffered their fifth defeat. The 2019 champions now sit bottom of the 10-team table with five defeats from six matches.

Paceman Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India left the English team struggling from the top in their chase of 230 to win Sunday's World Cup clash. Jasprit Bumrah struck on successive balls to send back Dawid Malan, for 16, and Joe Root, for nought, to be on a hat-trick at a deafening and nearly-packed Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Jonny Bairstow played out the hat-trick ball, but England soon lost Ben Stokes, bowled by Shami to raise India's hopes of defending the total.

Shami then brought the house down when he bowled Bairstow for 14 as 46,000 fans, largely all Indian in blue jerseys, roared.

England kept losing wickets, including skipper Jos Buttler for 10 off Kuldeep Yadav and Shami struck one more time to flatten the opposition at the 25-over mark. The paceman picked up Adil Rashid to grab his fourth wicket of the night.

Then came frontman Bumrah, who cleaned up Mark Wood and brought an agonising end to England's struggle.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma saved India's blushes with a captain's knock of 87 in what initially appeared a below-par total of 229-9 on a tricky surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Put into bat, the hosts slumped to 40-3 in the 12th over before Rohit forged a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul (39) to arrest their slide.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed a breezy 49 down the order and India's tailenders scored some useful runs towards the end to take them past the 225-mark.

