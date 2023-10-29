Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP Chief Slams Congress, Labels Bhupesh Baghel Govt As 'Corrupt, Incompetent'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday (October 29) launched a scathing attack on the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of being embroiled in "corruption" and asserting that such a dispensation does not deserve to remain in power. The upcoming Chhattisgarh state elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, have brought political fervor to the state.

Speaking at the 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' program in the Amlidih area within the Raipur Rural constituency, Nadda expressed his dismay at the functioning of the current government, drawing attention to alleged instances of corruption. He emphasized the need for BJP workers to connect with the electorate at the grassroots level, visiting every household within their respective polling booths to motivate people to participate in the forthcoming state elections.

JP Nadda did not mince his words when he remarked, "We have been watching Bhupesh Baghel's corrupt, incompetent, unbelievable, and unimaginable government." He questioned whether the residents of Chhattisgarh felt the current government's promises had been fulfilled, citing specific instances of alleged corruption and unmet pledges. He underlined the importance of encouraging people to exercise their right to vote, regardless of political leanings, for the greater strengthening of the democratic process.

Nadda castigated the Chhattisgarh government on issues ranging from promises to ban liquor, alleged involvement in scams, and the mishandling of government jobs recruitment. He vehemently declared that a government tainted by corruption should not retain power.

The upcoming state elections are poised to determine the political landscape of Chhattisgarh, with polling scheduled for 20 assembly seats in the first phase on November 7, followed by the second phase on November 17, encompassing the Raipur Rural constituency among others.

