Suspect in Lewiston mass shooting found deceased

(MENAFN) In a tragic turn of events, the body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old military-trained firearms instructor suspected of perpetrating a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 18 individuals in Lewiston, Maine, was discovered on Friday night. The confirmation came from the local Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Mike Sauschuck, during a press conference in the city. Card's body was located near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls following an extensive 48-hour manhunt. Sauschuck revealed that the suspect appeared to have succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The exact time of Card's death remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.



The horrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday night at a bowling alley in Lewiston, a community of approximately 36,000 residents. The assailant unleashed a barrage of violence, resulting in 18 fatalities and 13 individuals sustaining injuries.



Law enforcement promptly released images of the suspect, identifying him as Robert Card, a firearms instructor stationed at the United States Army Reserve training facility, with a reported history of mental health issues. In response to the crisis, the city of Lewiston was placed on lockdown, triggering a massive manhunt. A vehicle believed to have been used by Card was located in Lisbon, a town situated about eight miles (roughly 13 kilometers) southeast of Lewiston. Residents in the vicinity were advised to take shelter.



In an official statement from the White House addressing the tragedy, United States President Joe Biden expressed profound sorrow, acknowledging that "a shooting such as this reopens deep and painful wounds" for those in America who have endured the trauma of gun violence.



He underscored that "far too many" citizens in the United States have experienced the loss or injury of a family member due to gun-related incidents. The nation grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event as the investigation continues to unfold.



MENAFN29102023000045015687ID1107324587