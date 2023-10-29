               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Represented At Int'l Business Conference & Exhibition In Russia


10/29/2023 5:18:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Member of the Azerbaijan Trade Representation in Russia Asiman Hashimli has made a report on the development of Azerbaijan's industrial parks at the International Business Conference and exhibition "InRussia".

Over 3,000 representatives from different countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, China, Hungary and Iran, took part in the event, Azernews reports.

A total of 10 agreements were signed as part of the international business conference and exhibition.

Note that Azerbaijan has established industrial zones, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the export map of these products.

The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with a high potential for innovative economic development. Decrees were signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021) in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

