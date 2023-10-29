Azerbaijan Represented At Int'l Business Conference & Exhibition In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Member of the Azerbaijan Trade Representation in Russia Asiman
Hashimli has made a report on the development of Azerbaijan's
industrial parks at the International Business Conference and
exhibition "InRussia".
Over 3,000 representatives from different countries, including
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, China, Hungary and Iran, took part in the
event, Azernews reports.
A total of 10 agreements were signed as part of the
international business conference and exhibition.
Note that Azerbaijan has established industrial zones, with the
primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil
sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country
through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the
export map of these products.
The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with a
high potential for innovative economic development. Decrees were
signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and
the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021) in Azerbaijan's
liberated territories.
