ACWA Power Signs Agreements Worth $746M At FII7 In Riyadh

ACWA Power, the world's largest private water desalination company and a leader in energy transition and green hydrogen production has signed several agreements worth $746m on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII7) in Riyadh.

One of the agreements is a $500m Heads of Terms agreement with EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors. ACWA Power and EIG have agreed to cooperate in power generation, water desalination, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects, with a specific focus on investing in projects in Gulf countries and Uzbekistan.

“This is a landmark agreement with EIG, one of the world's largest infrastructure investment firms. Their commitment to working with ACWA Power is a sign of confidence in the company's strong position in power, water, and green hydrogen, and we look forward to collaborating in these areas,” said Marco Arcelli, ACWA Power CEO.

Another agreement that ACWA Power has signed is the funding agreement at an aggregate project financing amount of $246m with the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (The OPEC Fund) for the development of a 240 MW wind power project in Azerbaijan. Both agreements are subject to the completion of the conditions precedent.

The project is the first foreign investment-based independent wind power project in Azerbaijan, structured as a public-private partnership (PPP) at a total investment cost of $347m. The national electrical power company Azerenerji is the sole off-taker for the project, which, once completed, is expected to power nearly 300,000 households, save 220m cubic metres of natural gas and reduce carbon emissions by more than 400,000 tonnes annually.

Commenting on the announcement, Marco Arcelli added:“ACWA Power is enthusiastic about playing a pivotal role in helping Azerbaijan achieve its goal of meeting 30% of its energy needs through renewable sources by 2030. We are deeply grateful to our financing partners, the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development and the OPEC Fund for International Development, for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality.”

OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said:“The OPEC Fund is proud to be a key partner in the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Project, which will mark a shift in Azerbaijan's energy landscape by promoting foreign investment and private sector financing for a renewable project. Through our support, we aim to catalyse clean energy generation and a diversified energy future for Azerbaijan. The agreement is also a testament to what international development cooperation can achieve.”

Nandita Parshad, Managing Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Group, EBRD, added:“We are proud to finance this landmark project for the energy transition in Azerbaijan. Last year at this same venue we signed an MOU with our long-standing partner, ACWA Power, committing to deliver renewable energy, green hydrogen, and green desalination projects in our regions. I am so pleased that with this signing we have already achieved nearly 1.5 GW of that promise to scale up renewable energy in the EBRD region from megawatts to gigawatts. We are grateful to ACWA Power and the OPEC Fund for the shared commitment to climate action.”

ACWA Power has previously worked with EBRD and The OPEC Fund on the financing of multiple projects across Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. During the 2022 edition of FII, ACWA Power and EBRD signed a MoU to finance sustainable infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Egypt.