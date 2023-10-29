Kalamassery Explosion: Kerala Government Orders Doctors On Leave To Return Immediately

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department and the Director of the Medical Education Department to provide better treatment in the case of the explosion in Kalamassery, Ernakulam

All the hospitals in the districts have been alerted. The minister has asked all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave in the district to rejoin immediately.

Instructions were also given to prepare additional facilities at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital, and Kottayam Medical College. Additional staffing will also be provided. The minister also directed to provide facilities in other hospitals in the district.

Blast at convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kerala's Kalamassery; 1 dead, several injured

An explosion rocked a convention centre in Kalamassery in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, claiming a person's life and injuring over 20 others. The cause of the explosion, which went off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, is not yet known. The condition of five of the injured is critical. The injured have been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.



The explosion took place during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. According to eyewitnesses, around 2,000 people had been participating in the religious congregation when the explosion went off. Fire force personnel and senior police officials are on the explosion site



