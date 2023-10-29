Turkish Embassy Event Focuses On Boosting Ties With Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Turkish Embassy in Doha has organised an event under the title“Turkiye, Your Steadfast Investment Partner,” coinciding with the 100 years of the declaration of the Turkish Republic.

A number of speakers reviewed the multiple achievements made by the various investments between the two brotherly countries, the investment opportunities currently available and their role in enhancing the process of economic, commercial, tourism and industrial growth.

They also introduced the facilities and legislation aimed at enhancing the investment environment and consolidating joint work in various sectors.

The event was attended by Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance H E Mehmet Simsek, Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu, and Second Deputy to the Chairman of Qatari Businessmen Association H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, President of the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye Burak Daglioglu.

Speaking at the event, H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu stressed the depth of the strategic relations between Qatar and Turkiye, the prospects for cooperation that brings the two countries together, and the strong relationship between the leadership of the two countries, which appears in the directives to be translated at the level of cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Qatari-Turkish relations are witnessing growing development and continued cooperation at various levels, with great harmony between the two countries and agreement in viewpoints regarding many regional and international issues, especially Middle East issues.

“The goal of this ceremony is to strengthen relations between businessmen in the two countries with the aim of increasing the volume of exports and opening horizons for businessmen for more joint work in the economic field in order to achieve the ambitions of the two countries,” said Goksu.

He said that the volume of Qatari investments in Turkiye has reached over $10bn, and the number of Qatari tourists and residents who have chosen Turkiye as their tourist destination has reached more than 250,000 tourists during the current year 2023.

H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani stressed the mutual keenness between the two sides to explore broader horizons for trade and economic cooperation, and to open new areas to enhance joint investments in light of the great economic and trade potential that the two countries enjoy, which would achieve more common interests and economic prosperity.

“Turkiye is a qualitative and valuable investment platform and a distinguished destination for Qatari investment companies in various sectors,” said Sheikh Faisal.

H E Mehmet Simsek gave a brief presentation on the new economic vision in Turkiye. He also addressed the developments witnessed by the Turkish economy during previous years in a clear message aimed at reassuring investors in Turkiye during the next stage.

Burak Daglioglu said:“Turkiye has attracted investments worth over $250bn since 2003. A total of 68% of these investments came from Europe, about 8% from America, 7% from the Gulf countries, and 14% from other Asian countries.”

He stressed that Turkiye is a rapidly growing country, and that nearly a third of the growth in the first half of this year came from foreign direct investment.