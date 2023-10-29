               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Updates Details On Number Of Mine Explosion Victims


10/29/2023 12:17:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Bodies of 35 victims have been found at the Kostenko mine in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, where an explosion occurred, the search for 11 miners continues, Department of Emergency Management said, Trend reports.

In connection with the explosion, a headquarters was created. Head of the executive power of the Karaganda region, General Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Prosecutor of the Karaganda region, special law enforcement agencies are located at the Kostenko mine.

According to preliminary data, a gas methane explosion occurred.

Kazakhstan declared October 29 as the Day of National Mourning.

