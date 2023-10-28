MCIP On European Film Festival Returning To Russia: It Is Crucial To Maintain Culture Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy (MCIP) believes the message spread by the Delegation of the European Union regarding the return of the European Film Festival to Russia was an unfortunate misunderstanding, as sanctions against the aggressor state should be maintained not only in the economic sphere but also in culture.

The relevant statement was published by the Ukrainian Culture and Information Policy Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We value the friendship and partnership of our European colleagues, understand the importance of the support from allied nations in restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, and believe that this support is sincere and conscious. Therefore, we consider the message spread by the Delegation of the European Union to russia regarding the return of the European Film Festival to russia to be an unfortunate misunderstanding,” the statement reads.

According to the above message, between November 1 and November 15, 2023, the Festival is planning to showcase 21 films produced by EU countries and two films produced jointly by European and Russian film studios.

In order to stop Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine and prevent the new hostilities incited by Russia on the territory of European nations, it is crucial to maintain an effective sanctions policy not only in the economic sphere but also in culture, including the film-making sphere, the ministry emphasized.

According to the ministry, it is essential for the entire European community to be united and resolute in countering the evil that the aggressor state has become today.

Millions of people are suffering from Russian actions, with 835 cultural heritage sites and 1,702 cultural infrastructure objects destroyed, which were valuable not only to Ukraine but are also part of the European and global cultural heritage.

Therefore, under these circumstances, restoring cultural dialogue with the aggressor state is unacceptable, the Ukrainian side stressed.