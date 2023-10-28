Three Enemy Iskander-K Missiles Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 28, 2023, Ukraine's East Air Command intercepted three Russian Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Around 01:00 a.m., October 28, 2023, Russian invaders fired four Iskander-K missiles at the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The missile attack was launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea's Dzhankoi.

Ukraine's air defense units shot down three Russian missiles. The fourth enemy projectile also failed to reach the target.