Defense Forces Destroy Russian Artillery Positions, Observation Posts On Dnipro Islands

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the south, Ukraine's Defense Forces are destroying Russian artillery positions on islands in the Dnipro River, as well as attacking the enemy's deeper rear lines.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are pushing back the artillery line – knocking out firing positions, guns and observation posts that the enemy is trying to deploy on the islands [in the Dnipro River – Ed.],” Humeniuk told.

In her words, such efforts have already allowed Ukrainian forces to secure a 7-kilometer strip, which the enemy artillery can no longer reach.

Humeniuk mentioned that Ukrainian warriors were also attacking the enemy's deeper rear lines, destroying numerous ammunition supply points.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and October 28, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 298,420 troops.

Photo: Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine