HAL Inks Mou With Safran To Manufacture Jet Engine Parts In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 28 (KNN)

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines for advancing ring forging manufacturing for commercial engines.

Under this MoU, HAL will undertake the production of engine forgings for the LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, which power some of the world's most prominent aircraft, including the Airbus A320 Neo family and the Boeing 737 Max.



This production is set to take place at HAL's state-of-the-art Foundry and Forge facility located in Bengaluru.



CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) of HAL, emphasized the historical collaboration between HAL and Safran, which extends to various projects, notably their joint development of the "Shakti" helicopter engine.

He also highlighted their ongoing work on co-designing and co-producing the next-generation IMRH engine.

In light of this strong partnership, Ananthakrishnan expressed his pride in elevating this collaboration to new heights and further developing expertise in critical technologies.

Speaking on this expanded collaboration, Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, expressed his delight at broadening their alliance with HAL.

He mentioned that HAL is already a part of the LEAP Supply Chain through their joint venture in Bengaluru, which is dedicated to the production of aero-engines pipes.

In addition to the MoU, an Industrial Cooperation Contract was also formally signed at the event.

(KNN Bureau)