Sixteen Russian Guided Bombs Dropped On Kherson Region Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 28, 2023, Russian invaders dropped 16 guided bombs on the Kherson region.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy continues to put the main pressure from the air. Again, this refers to the use of tactical aviation. Bombardments on the right bank [of the Dnipro River – Ed.] do not stop. The settlements situated directly on the coast are suffering from guided bomb attacks. Last night the enemy used 16 more of them. In general, over the past combat day, a total of 27 guided bombs have been dropped on the Kherson region's settlements,” Humeniuk told.

In her words, Russian troops continue pressure from the air, as they do not have an advantage in ground combat , and are trying to stop Ukraine's Defense Forces this way.

“These are means of terror, which the enemy uses all over the front line,” Humeniuk noted.

Additionally, Russian occupiers continue launching drone attacks. Humeniuk recalled yesterday's incident in Mykhailivka, where a Russian drone flew directly into a window of a detached house, injuring the elderly couple.

Russian troops are also using cluster munitions, dropping explosives from drones on populated areas.

Meanwhile, according to Humeniuk, Ukraine's Defense Forces are carrying out effective counterbattery measures. Over the past day, Ukrainian warriors have eliminated 20 Russian occupiers in the south, as well as destroyed seven enemy armored vehicles and 11 high caliber guns.