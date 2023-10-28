Qatar Cancer Society Chairman Visits Houston Methodist Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman and founder of Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani visited Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Centre in Houston, in the USA, following participating in the World Cancer Leaders' Summit 2023

Dr. Al Thani was welcomed by Cathy Easter, President and CEO of Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services; Summer Dajani, Vice-President of Global and Platinum Patient Services; José Núñez, Vice-President of Global Development and Najla Al Hudaib, Senior Country Manager of Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where they discussed ongoing collaboration and plans to develop further and expand the strategic partnership between Houston Methodist and QCS.

“We are honoured to welcome Dr. Sheikh Al Thani to Houston Methodist Hospital. This visit reflects our strategic partnership with Qatar Cancer Society and cements our commitment to enhancing health care delivery and collaboration in Qatar,” said Cathy Easter.

Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, praised Houston Methodist's health care efforts and support emphasised the importance of such visits for the QCS's ongoing efforts to learn about global experiences and trends in fighting cancer, to help develop its programs and strategic plans through the exchange of professional practices and visions amongst specialists in the field and be of better service to the Qatari Society and all stakeholders.

He highlighted the efforts of Qatar in caring for cancer patients. He thanked Consul General of Qatar in Houston Sheikha Tamador bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, for her efforts in caring for Qatari citizens receiving treatment in Houston.

During a tour of Houston Methodist Hospital, Dr. Shaikh Al Thani met with Dr. Jenny Chang, director of the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Centre, and Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, section chief of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology. They discussed innovations in cancer care and the services provided to patients visiting from Qatar and the region. He also visited and checked on Qatari patients receiving treatment at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The visit comes in line with the MoU signed by QCS and Houston Methodist earlier in April this year, which aims to advance the ongoing collaboration between both parties to provide the best healthcare services.