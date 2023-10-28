Indonesia Keen To Increase Coffee Exports To Qatar: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indonesia wants to increase its coffee exports to Qatar, its envoy has said.

Speaking to reporters at the opening of the“Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa; Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia” exhibition at the National Museum of Qatar, Ambassador of Indonesia H E Ridwan Hassan, said:“Coffee is also about lifestyle, so of course we would like to expand the market.”

He expressed a strong desire to strengthen the relationship between Indonesia and Qatar across various sectors, including trade. He emphasised the potential of mutually beneficial products to enhance the ties between the two nations.

He said the exhibition which will run until February 2024 not only serves as a cultural showcase but also as an educational platform for information exchange. Visitors to the exhibition will gain insights into the history and current status of coffee in Indonesia, which holds a dual role as a cultural heritage and a vital economic commodity, the envoy said.

He said coffee transcends being a mere commodity; it's a way of life, and thus, Indonesia aims to expand its market.

Indonesia is one of the world's top coffee producers and exporters, predominantly known for its robusta variety. It has also gained acclaim for its speciality coffees, such as the coveted 'coffee luwak,' renowned as the world's most expensive coffee, and 'coffee Mandailing.'

The Southeast Asian country ranks as the world's fourth-largest coffee-producing country and the second-largest in Asia, contributing approximately 7% of the global coffee output. The Indonesian Embassy previously organised the“Indonesian Coffee O'Clock” event, featuring a diverse array of Indonesian coffee companies.

Notably, Ambassador Hassan highlighted the rich diversity of Indonesian coffee, stemming from the country's unique geographical position as the world's largest archipelago along the equator.

He explained that this advantageous location allows Indonesia to offer an array of speciality coffee types from various regions, including Gayo, Flores, Sidikalang, Toraja, and, notably, Java. Each of these speciality coffees boasts its own distinct aroma and flavour, contributing to Indonesia's vibrant and expanding presence in the global coffee market.