(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

This is not the first time that France has deployed double standards under the pretext of covering up the defence of cultural values. While on a visit to Yerevan, the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, a French politician of Lebanese origin, arrived on a plane with Anne-Laurence Petel, the French parliamentarian acting as the spokesperson of the Armenian lobby and chairman of the French-Armenian friendship group in the French National Assembly, also known for her anti-Azerbaijani stance.

Continuing the slanderous rhetoric of corrupt politicians, as if they received a mass mailing, in any incomprehensible situation to accuse Azerbaijan, will be what will be. The French Minister of Culture, together with her propaganda partner, made a statement about the alleged "destruction of Armenian cultural monuments" in Garabagh, which in reality is just words and is not substantiated by evidence.

On the one hand, Armenia expressed its desire to establish transport communications with its neighbours after the first meeting of the 3+3 format held in Iran, and on the other hand, the French are pressing in with a whip. Is it a double game, or are the Armenians attempting an imaginary, illusory act of retaliation?

Knowing the hatred of Armenians and their "great pride", one will not find in the headlines reproaches and accusations of Armenians and the French for the colonial policy of the union of the two sister countries.

Azerbaijan, after a successful anti-terrorist operation in Garabagh, electrocuted the pro-Western forces. The impact and consequences can be characterised by the diagnosis of a patient in a psychiatric hospital. How could it be otherwise? They don't want to admit their mistakes and won't; the same sister in the person of France, with the same song and the same chorus, stands up in defence.

We began to perceive the accusations of the Armenians as the trauma of the patients in the ward of the psychiatric hospital, like in the film "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest". The doctors try to "see through" and see what the Armenian patient needs from the given wall opposite him, where the patient shouts "Mine!". In their reality, they can see green reptiles too, but in reality, there is a wall there.

With "Crusader" clans and international support behind them, France is undermining the new road that could lead Armenia to a brighter future. It will not be possible to grasp the 3+3 format, the economic ties, the corridor, the arms buildup, and India at the same time. Either in peace or to hell in a handbasket.

Neither UNESCO nor PACE have found the justice to stand up for the countries and nations that were subjected to French colonisation; there are none. Did the G7 powers take up the defence of Corsica, Guadeloupe, and a million Azerbaijani IDPs expelled under Armenian oppression? Azerbaijan came forward to raise the issue of the oppression of nations and countries colonised by France.

Empty accusations against Azerbaijan are not acceptable or proven. Two UN missions to Garabagh have proved the opposite. There is no "ethnic cleansing" and there is no "cultural genocide". Azerbaijan still keeps under strict protection the cultural values, monuments, and sacred places of Armenians, unlike the latter.

The French keep the skulls and bones of colonised nations in museums, where there are exhibitions of paintings of a "vile nature" in Paris, and this information is not reported. Why? The corrupt media of the West is controlled by the "Crusaders," and this is not on their agenda.

The cultural heritage in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regardless of origin or secular or religious affiliation, embodies the cultural diversity of the Azerbaijani people, which Azerbaijan values and protects.

Moreover, it is Azerbaijan that, for almost 30 years, has been persistently appealing to international organisations to carry out assessment missions related to the deliberate destruction, appropriation, alteration, and illicit transfer of our cultural heritage in the former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to Armenia. Unfortunately, this has not been realised due to obstacles on the part of Armenia. UNESCO itself confirmed this fact in its 2005 report.

As long as there is a shadowy connection between the corrupt coalitions, no fair research on the horrible deeds of the French and Armenians towards the nations they oppressed should be expected. What you sow is what you reap. No power has ever taken up the defence of those nations Azerbaijan has taken up.