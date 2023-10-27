Malicious Joint Visit Of Saboteurs: French Culture Minister Is Bought Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
This is not the first time that France has deployed double
standards under the pretext of covering up the defence of cultural
values. While on a visit to Yerevan, the French Minister of
Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, a French politician of Lebanese origin,
arrived on a plane with Anne-Laurence Petel, the French
parliamentarian acting as the spokesperson of the Armenian lobby
and chairman of the French-Armenian friendship group in the French
National Assembly, also known for her anti-Azerbaijani stance.
Continuing the slanderous rhetoric of corrupt politicians, as if
they received a mass mailing, in any incomprehensible situation to
accuse Azerbaijan, will be what will be. The French Minister of
Culture, together with her propaganda partner, made a statement
about the alleged "destruction of Armenian cultural monuments" in
Garabagh, which in reality is just words and is not substantiated
by evidence.
On the one hand, Armenia expressed its desire to establish
transport communications with its neighbours after the first
meeting of the 3+3 format held in Iran, and on the other hand, the
French are pressing in with a whip. Is it a double game, or are the
Armenians attempting an imaginary, illusory act of retaliation?
Knowing the hatred of Armenians and their "great pride", one
will not find in the headlines reproaches and accusations of
Armenians and the French for the colonial policy of the union of
the two sister countries.
Azerbaijan, after a successful anti-terrorist operation in
Garabagh, electrocuted the pro-Western forces. The impact and
consequences can be characterised by the diagnosis of a patient in
a psychiatric hospital. How could it be otherwise? They don't want
to admit their mistakes and won't; the same sister in the person of
France, with the same song and the same chorus, stands up in
defence.
We began to perceive the accusations of the Armenians as the
trauma of the patients in the ward of the psychiatric hospital,
like in the film "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest". The doctors try
to "see through" and see what the Armenian patient needs from the
given wall opposite him, where the patient shouts "Mine!". In their
reality, they can see green reptiles too, but in reality, there is
a wall there.
With "Crusader" clans and international support behind them,
France is undermining the new road that could lead Armenia to a
brighter future. It will not be possible to grasp the 3+3 format,
the economic ties, the corridor, the arms buildup, and India at the
same time. Either in peace or to hell in a handbasket.
Neither UNESCO nor PACE have found the justice to stand up for
the countries and nations that were subjected to French
colonisation; there are none. Did the G7 powers take up the defence
of Corsica, Guadeloupe, and a million Azerbaijani IDPs expelled
under Armenian oppression? Azerbaijan came forward to raise the
issue of the oppression of nations and countries colonised by
France.
Empty accusations against Azerbaijan are not acceptable or
proven. Two UN missions to Garabagh have proved the opposite. There
is no "ethnic cleansing" and there is no "cultural genocide".
Azerbaijan still keeps under strict protection the cultural values,
monuments, and sacred places of Armenians, unlike the latter.
The French keep the skulls and bones of colonised nations in
museums, where there are exhibitions of paintings of a "vile
nature" in Paris, and this information is not reported. Why? The
corrupt media of the West is controlled by the "Crusaders," and
this is not on their agenda.
The cultural heritage in the territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, regardless of origin or secular or religious
affiliation, embodies the cultural diversity of the Azerbaijani
people, which Azerbaijan values and protects.
Moreover, it is Azerbaijan that, for almost 30 years, has been
persistently appealing to international organisations to carry out
assessment missions related to the deliberate destruction,
appropriation, alteration, and illicit transfer of our cultural
heritage in the former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to
Armenia. Unfortunately, this has not been realised due to obstacles
on the part of Armenia. UNESCO itself confirmed this fact in its
2005 report.
As long as there is a shadowy connection between the corrupt
coalitions, no fair research on the horrible deeds of the French
and Armenians towards the nations they oppressed should be
expected. What you sow is what you reap. No power has ever taken up
the defence of those nations Azerbaijan has taken up.
