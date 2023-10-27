Zelensky Appoints New Ambassadors To Denmark And Chile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Andriy Yanevskyi as new ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark and Yuriy Diudin as ambassador to the Republic of Chile.

The relevant decrees, No.714/2023 and No.713/2023, were published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

"To appoint Andriy Serhiyovych Yanevskyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark," the document reads.

Previously, by decree No. 710/2023, Zelensky dismissed Mykhailo Vydoinyk from the post of ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark.

Zelensky also signed decree No.713/2023 to appoint Yuriy Diudin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Chile.

