Zelensky Appoints New Ambassadors To Denmark And Chile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Andriy Yanevskyi as new ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark and Yuriy Diudin as ambassador to the Republic of Chile.
The relevant decrees, No.714/2023 and No.713/2023, were published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.
"To appoint Andriy Serhiyovych Yanevskyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark," the document reads.
Previously, by decree No. 710/2023, Zelensky dismissed Mykhailo Vydoinyk from the post of ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark. Read also:
Poland appoint
s new ambassador to Ukraine
Zelensky also signed decree No.713/2023 to appoint Yuriy Diudin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Chile.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a number of decrees on appointments to senior positions in the Security Service of Ukraine.
MENAFN27102023000193011044ID1107320613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.