Watch Video: Celebs At Mafia Sasi's Daughter's Wedding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Several stars, including Manju Warrier, Shine Tom Chacko, Suresh Krishna, director Sathyan Anthikad and a few others too were be seen in the wedding of Sandhya, who got married to Karthik.





Now, a video of 3.56 min duration, showing the highlights of the wedding, has surfaced online. All credits go to Baba Media, who shot the wedding video that features a galaxy of film personalities.





In the video, you can see the beautiful bride Sandhya and the handsome groom Karthik posing for the camera. The video also shows the wedding ceremony in the temple, the glitz and glam reception, some candid shots of the couple with their family and friends.







Sasidharan has performed and directed stunts in more than 1,000 films in all South Indian languages. He has adopted the screen name, Mafia Sasi, after his super hit stunt direction in Hindi movie Mafia.





He has also acted in a few Mollywood movies, like Ringmaster, Teja Bhai & Family, Ustaad etc.

