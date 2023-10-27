Inside Pictures: Malayalam Actress Namitha's Wedding Celebrations Started

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Namith and Veerandra Chowdhary (Veer) getting married on November 24th in Tirupathi. Now the couple are busy in wedding celebrations and Namitha busy with Mehndi function. Namith has shared a few photos where she is seen preparing for the 'Mehendi' ceremony.

According to reports, the wedding will take place at ISKCON, Tirupati at 5.30 A.M. It will be a private affair, both families and their friends invited for the marriage.











Earlier it was rumoured that Namitha is going to marry senior actor Sharath Babu and then the name of some wealthy businessman name also popped up. However, rubbishing all the rumours.









The wedding date was announced a few weeks ago by Raiza Wilson, who turned a good friend of Namitha during their stay in Bigg Boss Tamil 1. After the wedding, the couple will throw a reception in Chennai.











Malayalam blockbuster Pulimurugan with Mohanlal marked Namitha's comeback after a gap of three years. According to reports, Namitha has been staying away from the big screen owing to physical problems.

Namitha's upcoming project is Tamil film Pottu. Namitha boasts of a huge fan following among Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam audiences. Namitha was one of the high-profile names in the debut season of Bigg Boss Tamil which was hosted by Kamal Haasan.





