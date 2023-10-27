Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Put Through Folding Test; Know Who Won It (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung and Motorola are competing in the foldable segment with their new products.

Customers may purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, two high-end versions, in a variety of markets. But it is now crucial for a foldable gadget to live up to its promise, not just in terms of pricing and capabilities, but also in terms of how long the fold can endure.

Companies also assert that these foldables have a sturdy foundation that enables them to endure a certain number of folds; the numbers are often exceeding 200,000. You can see how robust these foldables truly are when YouTubers decide to have some fun and let actual usage speak for itself.

To determine if the hinge mechanism used actually performs as promised, these testers put the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Ultra 40 through a rigorous test of opening and shutting. The Great Folding Test Volume II, which compares the performance of the latest foldable devices, lasts for more than 24 hours a day. The screen must be turned on according to the test's guidelines before the gadget may be folded once more. After a few hours, the testers are switched to give them a respite.

Samsung appears to have the advantage over Motorola after several folding rounds, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 flips over 3,15,000 times while the Moto Razr 40 Ultra encounters problems after flip number 126,367, which is not even close to what Samsung has accomplished.

These tests demonstrate that the South Korean manufacturer's claim that the Z Flip 5 can endure 200,000 folding cycles is greatly exaggerated. Having said that, there were some problems with the hinge at 2,23,000 flips, so Samsung's win wasn't without its own of bumps.

However, this still significantly surpasses Samsung's advertised testing threshold of 200,000 cycles of opening and closing.

