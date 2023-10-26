Jordan Engineers Association Mobilises Arab Support For Gaza Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The extensive devastation to Gaza's infrastructure and housing stock is beyond calculation, leaving over a million of Palestinians displaced and separated, Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) President Ahmad Samara Zu'bisaid on Thursday.

Analysing the scale of Gaza's destruction, Zu'bi who is also head of the Professional Unions Association, told The Jordan Times that“the residential units in Gaza have been partially or entirely destroyed... the magnitude of damage is estimated to cost billions [of dollars] in order to repair the war-ravaged infrastructure”.

As a result of Israeli hostilities in the Gaza Strip, a total of 183,000 residential units have been partially damaged, 28,500 residential units have been rendered“uninhabitable” after being completely destroyed, 188 educational institutions and 77 official premises have been damaged, JEA president said.

Additionally, 35 mosques have been completely destroyed while three churches sustained considerable destruction, he added.

These figures are preliminary and are expected to rise as Israeli occupation forces persist in carrying out air strikes which target different areas of Gaza, he noted.

In light of this, JEA president called on all Arab engineering associations to collaborate in establishing an Arab Engineering Authority, to help with the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

His remarks came during an urgent remote meeting on Wednesday, which was organised by the Federation of Arab Engineers (FAE), aimed at devising a road map to organise the contributions of engineering associations in providing assistance to Gaza.

“The formation of the Arab Engineering Authority is aimed to provide the needed engineering, technical and financial support to rebuild Gaza,” Zu'bisaid.



He highlighted that during the meetinghe engaged in discussions with representatives from 14 Arab countries, all of whom expressed their readiness to participate in the proposed authority.

So far, the ongoing war has led to the displacement of 1.4 million Gazans, according to Zu'bi, who noted that the Arab Engineering Authority would be a reflection of Jordanian efforts represented by the Arab and International Organisation to Construct in Palestine, which is headed by the JEA and the Jordanian Contractors Association.

“The authority for sure will not be the only entity to rebuild Gaza's infrastructure... the magnitude of destruction and damage is obvious and this needs billions,” he expressed.

Until now, the Arab and International Organisation to Construct in Palestine has raised approximately JD3 million, allocated to fulfil urgent priorities such as conducting initial damage assessments, reinforcing existing buildings and clearing Gaza's roads.

Moreover, the organisation is in talks with relevant Palestinian authorities to determine current needs, he said.



“There is another donation campaign led by the association... it has so far raised around JD1 million,” Zu'biadded.



The donations will be used to purchase medicine and medical supplies for Gaza, he noted.



On November 9, an extended meeting in Cairowill take place to further discuss the formation of the Arab Engineering Authority.

An official statement will be released by the FAE, which will be translated into multiple languages, thereafter it will be distributed to engineering bodies both regionally and internationally.



The JEA has staged two sit-ins in front of the Professional Associations Complex (PAC) since the start of the Israeli aggression in Gaza.



The third sit-in is planned to take place on Saturday in front of the PAC, according to Zu'bi.





