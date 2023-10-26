Public Ministry Calls For Restraint During Demonstrations

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Peaceful march in Cinta Costera

284Views 0Comment Posted 26/10/2023 Shar

Share





The Public Ministry, through a statement issued Thursday, October 26, the fourth day of demonstrations,



called on citizens to express their respect for the right to protest and demonstrate peacefully, as dictated by law.

During the four days of protests and demonstrations nationwide, a large number of acts of vandalism, violence, and crime have been seen that put the safety and personal integrity of those seeking to demonstrate responsibly and peacefully at risk.

The Public Ministry made a "call for sanity, prudence, good sense, and good judgment, to those who, apart from the legitimate right to peaceful assembly, are carrying out actions that could clearly be framed in criminal conduct.", such as apology for crime, damage to public and private property, extortion, crimes against economic assets (robberies and thefts), crimes against life and personal integrity, among others.