Defense Forces Repel Almost 40 Enemy Attacks In Eastern Ukraine General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update , Ukrinform reports.

A total of 45 combat clashes have been recorded along the frontlines throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector.

Russian military toll in Ukraine rises to 297,120

Ukrainian defenders inflict manpower and equipment losses on Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire frontline.

In the past day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched two strikes on the invaders: one targeting a manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster, and another one targeting an anti-aircraft missile system.

For their part, Ukrainian missiles forces hit an enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster and an artillery unit.

Over the past day, Russia launched 14 airstrikes and 12 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas. As a result of enemy attacks, there are killed and injured among the civilian population, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Ground Forces Command, Russia amassed about 100,000 soldiers in the Lyman-Kupiansk sector.

