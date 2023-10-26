The Garden Of The Royal Residence In Bucharest, Restored By Eco Garden Construct Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eco Garden Construct team visiting the Royal Family

Elisabeta Palace from Bucharest, the Royal Residence, has e restored garden

The royal garden has been restored by Eco Garden Construct team

- Mircea Crăciun, founder of Eco Garden Construct, CLUJ, ROMANIA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The garden of one of the most beautiful royal residences in Europe has been restored by Eco Garden Construct . This is the garden of the Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest, where the biggest Garden Party in South-East Europe is usually held, organised every year on the Royal Day of Romania, 10 May."More than 6,000 square metres were laid out and the work took four weeks. The grass is a turf growing mix that is used for high traffic areas (which has high resistance to trampling at all times of the year). The surface has a fully automated irrigation system that makes water consumption from its own source more efficient, it is one of the most sustainable irrigation systems," said Mircea Crăciun , founder of Eco Garden Construct.Eco Garden Construct specialists have restored the green spaces and replaced the lawn in the palace courtyard. The restoration of the green spaces meant preserving the defining elements of the historic landscaping and added beauty."I pay special respect to the Royal Family of Romania, who embody the highest values of our nation. This is why I was delighted to accept the proposal to get involved in the redevelopment and refreshment of the green spaces in the courtyard of the Elizabeth Palace. For the Eco Garden Construct team, it has been a great honour to carry out this project, which highlights a historical architectural ensemble of the first rank for the whole of Europe. Somehow, we felt that we were glad to have the privilege to contribute to the brilliance of this historic place. Elisabeta Palace was the place where His Majesty King Michael I established the residence of the Royal Family in Bucharest, in a victory over history. If in 1947, in this palace, the communists staged the null and void act of an abdication snatched by blackmail, in 1997, King Michael I, still in the Elisabeta Palace, officially ended the exile of the Royal Family and gave back to the Romanians the hope that, together with the Royal Family, they will find their way back to the free and democratic world we are part of today", said Mircea Crăciun, founder of Eco Garden Construct.Elisabeta Palace was built between 1935 and 1937 for Queen Elisabeta of Greece, Princess of Romania. During World War II, when the German air force bombed the Royal Palace in Bucharest, King Michael I and Queen Mother Elena moved into the Elisabeta Palace. On 30 December 1947, King Michael I was blackmailed by the Communists into signing an abdication act and was forced into exile. Fifty years later, in exactly the same place, King Michael I proclaimed the official end of his exile, and Elisabeta Palace became the official residence of the Royal Family of Romania.After the completion of the project in Bucharest, Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania visited Eco Garden Construct Cluj-Napoca, a nursery and landscaping complex. His Majesty and His Royal Highness visited the wood recycling workshop, where visual artists from the University of Arts and Design in Cluj use wood scraps for artistic projects.The Royal Family has a long history of involvement and support for horticulture and care of the natural environment. Over the years, members of the Royal Family have supported events to promote the natural environment and environmental action.

