Azerbaijani Pianist Dazzles At State Philharmonic Hall

Azerbaijani composer and pianist Lala Ahmadova has given a
concert at the State Philharmonic Hall.
The music pieces composed by Lala Ahmadova made a great
impression on the audience, Azernews reports.
The concert soloists included the laureates of republican and
international competitions-Sabina Mehdiyeva (piano), Taleh Rasulov
(vocals), Ruslan Aliyev (tar), Kamran Teymurov (tar), Tural Gadirov
(kamancha) and Chinara Makhmudova (vocals).
The musicians were accompanied by Vio Cello Chamber Orchestra of
the Sumgayit Music College. The artistic directors of the orchestra
is Konul Bakirova and Shams Aliyeva. The Vio Cello Chamber
Orchestra performed at the concert themed "My Motherland is
Azerbaijan" under the baton Frangiz Khalilova.
The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music,
which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State
Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber
Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the
State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra
of Folk Instruments.
Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of
local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.
In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic
Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.
The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies
and offers of online concerts.
The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic
Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian
State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State
Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National
Philharmonic.
