France Louses Up Work Of Human Rights Organizations - Director Of CAGE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. French
authorities are trying to hinder the work of human rights
organizations, director of the British independent human rights
organization CAGE Muhammad Rabbani told reporters, Trend reported.
"I work for a human rights organization. During the OSCE
conference, which was held in Poland, upon my arrival in the
country, I was arrested by the Polish authorities. When asked
"why?" the Polish authorities made it clear that they had
instructions from France to that effect. Then I was deported from
Poland," he said.
He emphasized that such initiatives with alternative spaces
where non-aligned countries can gather and discuss various topics
are extremely relevant.
"I consider the initiative taken today to present this
conference extremely important and valuable. Countries that are not
under the rule of the Western bloc can find a space, come together,
and share their experiences and ideas on how to fight colonialism
and its consequences today," he added.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107275953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.