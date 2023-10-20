Canada Updates Travel Advisory, Warns Of 'Anti-Canada Protests, Harassment' In India: 'Keep Low Profile'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Canada-India row: Canada has updated their travel advisory for Canadian citizen in India. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned Canadian citizen in India of the possibility of“anti-Canada protests” as well as“intimidation or harassment”.Canada and India's diplomatic tension which was triggered by the murder of Canada-based Pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in July this year, has resurfaced as Ottawa withdrew 41 diplomats from India. The move was cited to New Delhi threatening to revoke their immunity.

Hindustan Times reports, the advisory has warned Consulates General of Canada in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai were temporarily suspending in-person operations.

Canadian citizen and others seeking Canadian consular information would have to access the New Delhi High Commission of Canada.

The advisory under the Safety and Security section cited“recent developments in Canada and in India”. It added there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada in traditional media and on social media.“Demonstrations, including anti-Canada protests, could occur and Canadians may be subjected to intimidation or harassment,” the advisory said, which was updated after Joly's press conference in Ottawa.“In Delhi and the National Capital Region, you should keep a low profile with strangers, and not share your personal information with them. Avoid crowded areas, including public transportation. You should always travel with someone and inform a friend or a family member of your travel plans.”\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Thursday that 41 of Canada's 62 diplomats in India have been removed, along with their dependents. Joly said exceptions have been made for 21 Canadian diplomats who will remain in India.“Forty-one Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents were in danger of having their immunity stripped on an arbitrary date and this would put their personal safety at risk,\" Joly said.“Our diplomats and their families have now left.\"Joly said removing diplomatic immunity is not only unprecedented but contrary to international law, and said for that reason Canada wouldn't threaten to do the same thing with Indian diplomats Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that there were“credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the slaying of Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in June in Surrey, outside Vancouver years, India had said that Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, had links to terrorism, an allegation Nijjar denied also has canceled visas for Canadians, and Canada has not retaliated for that. India previously expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat.

