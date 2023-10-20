Croatia Donates Mi-8 Helicopters To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Croatia has handed over to Ukraine all of its Mi-8 helicopters, which was confirmed by the U.S. and Croatian defense chiefs.

That's according to a transcript of the relevant meeting, posted by the Pentagon , Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting of Croatia's Defense Minister Mario Banozic and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the transfer of Croatian Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine was reported.

Austin expressed his gratitude for Croatia for their support of Ukraine and emphasized the importance of this contribution. He noted that these donations included all of Croatia's Mi-8 helicopters and other military equipment.

The Defense Secretary also praised Croatia's progress over the past 30 years, as the country moved from the ravages of 1990s to becoming a fully integrated member of NATO and the European Union. He noted the importance of“hard work and sound policy” that helped the nation make that progress.

Minister Banozic lauded Austin's“personal leadership, most visible in joint efforts to assist Ukraine.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Croatia seeks to assist Ukraine in demining efforts.