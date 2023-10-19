Google Doodle Celebrates Indonesia's Sago Porridge 'Babur Sagu'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle on Friday celebrated Papeda or Bubur Sagu, a delicious sago porridge that's a staple in Eastern Indonesia and has gained popularity all over the world per the description, on this day in 2015, Papeda was publicly declared an 'Indonesian Intangible Cultural Heritage'.“Millions of sago palm trees veil the islands of Indonesia, and each year locals harvest it with the intention of exporting to other countries or for cooking -like making papeda. One sago tree can produce nearly 150 to 300 kilograms of sago starch!”This crop not only offers a well-rounded array of nutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, calcium, and iron but also holds significant cultural importance to the communities throughout Indonesia that have relied on it for generations.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates 122 birthday of scat singer Adelaide Hall to honour UK Black History MonthSago continues to play a vital role in various Papuan and Moluccan rituals and ceremonies, such as the Watani Kame, which commemorates the conclusion of an individual's life cycle to make Papuan?Once you've extracted the flour-like substance from the trees, mix it with boiling water and stir until it reaches the desired thickness. Enhance the flavor by adding turmeric, basil, lemongrass, and salam leaves. To make it even more delicious and nutritious, you can incorporate your favorite fish. This results in a truly delectable and nourishing dish, one of Indonesia's renowned culinary delights!

