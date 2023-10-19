Tarzana Treatment Centers Welcomes Local Leaders To The Carnival Of Wellness And Words On October 21, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At the family event at the Serra Medical Group that promotes learning, State Senator Caroline Menjivar and Councilwoman Imelda Padilla will attend.

- Mark WinklerTARZANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATTES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the Carnival of Wellness and Words will light up Sun Valley with fun and learning. Tarzana Treatment Centers , Pueblo y Salud, and Serra Medical Group are proud to present this positive event with the goal of nourishing minds and bodies together. In a proactive partnership with the Community Coalition Network and The Foothill and North Hollywood Police Departments, these kid-positive organizations come together to offer something special for families and children in their local communities. With free books and lunches, live music, workshops for parents, and a bouncer house for the kids, the Carnival of Wellness and Words will surely be a nourishing success.Moreover, the Carnival of Wellness and Words is receiving incredibly positive support from local politicians. Both State Senator Caroline Menjivar and Councilwoman Imelda Padilla are planning to attend. A first-generation American, the daughter of Salvadorean immigrants, State Senator Caroline Menjivar was born and raised in the communities she now represents. She connects with the young people and their families, wanting to open the door to opportunities. LA City Councilwoman Imelda Padilla believes in fostering a new sense of optimism in these same communities.Although she could not be present, the support team of Assemblywoman Luz Rivas will be attending the Carnival of Wellness and Words to present certificates of achievement to the event organizers. Moreover, although he planned to attend, Congressman Tony Cardenas was called back to Washington. He sends his best to event organizers, including Mark Winkler from Tarzana Treatment Centers, Sandy Logan from Pueblo Y Salud, and Alma Flores, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach for the Serra Medical Group.Anthem Blue Cross is another contributor to the Carnival of Wellness and Words, sponsoring the event's free lunch. Local Supervisor Lindsey Horvath helped the organizers by co-sponsoring books to be donated with 986 Pharmacy, a company dedicated to local community support. Helping to make sure that enough books will be available for all attendees, the Kiwanis Literacy Club will also provide one thousand new books for the event at a highly discounted rate. Of course, the organizers will absorb all costs, and no attendee will be charged for a book.In addition, Mark Winkler of Tarzana Treatment Centers and Sandy Logan of Pueblo Y Salud are Co-Founders of the Community Coalition Network (CCN). The CCN is a diverse collection of independent community-based organizations and other entities that meet monthly to explore and enhance opportunities to serve local communities better. As Mark Winkler of Tarzana Treatment Centers describes, "The Carnival of Wellness and Words will be a joyous gathering of multiple community stakeholders. These community supporters are coming together to promote wellness, the love of reading, and the advancement of our community. It is a true celebration of unity and progress."The Carnival of Wellness and Words will nourish both minds and bodies at the Serra Medical Group from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on October 21, 2023. Located at 9375 San Fernando Road in Sun Valley, CA 91352, the family-friendly event offers bonuses and excitement for both kids and their parents. After all, the Community Coalition Network believes that fun and excitement will open the door to learning and growth. At the Carnival of Wellness and Words, the organizers promise this door will be opened, and positivity will occur.

