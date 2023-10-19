NEW FILM FEATURES FHE HEALTH ON FIRST RESPONDER TRAUMA AND PTSD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Calls Attention to the Mental Health Impact and Cutting-Edge Treatments

- Dr. Nicholas Dogris, Ph.D., BCN, QEEG-DDEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Last month, the film, RESIDUAL: Cumulative Trauma and PTSD in First Responders , premiered nationally with the help of the Florida-based behavioral health provider, FHE Health . The 93-minute documentary shares testimonials from those whose occupation is responding to trauma, police officers, fire fighters, EMT personnel, correctional officers, and others who have dealt with related mental health challenges.Also interviewed were neuroscience experts like FHE Health's Neurotherapy Director, Dr. Nicholas Dogris, Ph.D., BCN, QEEG-D:“You can't process information if your brain isn't working correctly. You can't learn skills if your brain isn't working correctly. You can't become functional if your brain's not working correctly,” Dr. Dogris observed during his interview. He and FHE Health's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Beau Nelson, DBH, LCSW, described some of the latest neuro-rehabilitative advances in treating anxiety, PTSD, and depression, and the effectiveness of these treatments in relieving symptoms.FHE Health was an official sponsor of the documentary. The organization opened its doors to film producer Doug Hanes and his crew, so they could learn more about the groundbreaking treatments and therapies that FHE Health is using to help first responders heal from trauma, more quickly and comprehensively. FHE's specialized program,“Shatterproof FHE Health,” has helped thousands of first responders find healing and recovery, through:.Intensive EMDR (“Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing”), which rapidly relieves PTSD symptoms by desensitizing, reprocessing, and reconsolidating traumatic memories.Non-invasive neuroscience treatments that can rewire the brain for deeper, restorative healing.Integral breathwork, which uses a unique breathing technique to help patients access and heal traumatic memories.Peer support groups that provide a sense of community with other first respondersOther staff from Shatterproof FHE Health, who contributed their expertise to RESIDUAL and whose names appear in the film credits, were: Dr. Sachi Ananda, Ph.D., LMHC, MCAP, Director of Shatterproof FHE Health (FHE's specialized treatment program for first responders); Annalee Moody, MA, NCC, LMHC, CFRC, EMDR Program Director; Lisa Loew, Breathwork Instructor; James Keefe, a retired fire fighter and Resident Manager.About FHE HealthFHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

