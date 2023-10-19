Governor Of Guam Addresses The 2023 Pacific Defense Contracting Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Addresses 400 Military, Government & Business Leaders

- Guam Governor Lourdes "Lou" Aflague Leon GuerreroHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Chayil Dickerson228-860-1676Guam Governor Lourdes "Lou" Aflague Leon Guerrero, in her Keynote Address, told the 2023 Pacific Defense Contracting Summit that she is concerned about the security of Guam. "That's why I'm here at this Defense Leadership Forum conference," she said. "To discuss strategies to empower the security of our people."More than 400 military, government and business leaders are in Honolulu this week for the 2nd Annual Pacific Defense Contracting Summit. Organized by the Defense Leadership Forum ( ) – a public service organization based in Washington, DC, the Summit's objectives are to provide the latest details on the projected FY2024 defense budget, including substantial increases for the U.S. Pacific Theater, and to provide insight into the mission and contracting priorities of U.S. Pacific Military Commands. The Summit features almost 40 high-level speakers.The 3-day Summit also includes Keynote Presentations by:. Congressman Rob Wittman, (R-VA), Vice Chairman, House Armed Services Committee. Congressman Ed Case, (Hawaii 1st District); House Appropriations Committee and Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Subcommittee. Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA), Chair of the Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, House Foreign Affairs Committee. Honorable Lourdes“Lou” Aflague Leon Guerrero, Governor of GuamTop military and government officials are participating, representing Multiple U.S. Navy Commands & Bases, Army Partnerships, DoD Cyber, Edwards Air Force Base, Space & Missile Defense, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, NSA, and GSA.Prime Defense Contractors providing presentations include: CGI Federal, Fincantieri, Parsons, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, SAIC, Siemens, and V2X. Bank of America is providing a presentation on defense contractor financing.Summit sponsors include: Bank of America, OmniSync Incorporated, Capitol Integration, Insight, ProPricer, CGI Federal, and SAIC.The Summit concludes at 1:45 PM on Thursday.

