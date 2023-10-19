Opportunity Fund Completes Two Projects In Lexington

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nest Opportunity Fund works to revitalize under-served communities, while providing benefits to investors such as deferred and reduced capital gains taxes.

The Nest Opportunity Fund is proud to announce the completion of their two most recent projects in opportunity zones in Lexington, KY.

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Nest Opportunity Fund proudly announces the completion of their two most recent projects in Lexington, KY. Located in the Duncan Park and Greater East End neighborhoods, these properties offer prime locations just minutes away from downtown. These projects were completed over summer 2023 with support from valued investors, the dedicated Nest Opportunity Fund operations team, and their adept construction managers. These homes will go on to be in the care of property managers and remain a part of the culture and character of the neighborhoods, providing comfortable living for local residents.Investors of the Nest Opportunity Fund not only enjoy financial benefits, but also play a crucial role in revitalizing neighborhoods. Investors experience deferred and reduced capital gains taxes while helping rebuild American communities. Meanwhile, residents of these targeted neighborhoods benefit from increased availability of housing, and the high quality of the homes streamlines the renting process. The Nest Opportunity Fund is ideal for investors who have patience and compassion, as well as an interest in uplifting under-served communities.About Nest Opportunity Fund: The Nest Opportunity Fund is an Opportunity Zone investment program designed to benefit not only investors, but also do good in the communities targeted for fund investment. Nest's leadership team performs extensive research to select the under-invested Opportunity Zones that benefit from their engagement, primarily selecting single-family homes and small multi-family homes to maintain the culture and character of their neighborhoods.

