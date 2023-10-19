(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France colonized
Corsica, MP from "Free Corsica" Party Jean Jacques Rodriguez said
at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming international
conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and
Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.
He pointed out that Corsica faced massacres and military
colonization.
"For 250 years, Corsica has been trying to regain its
independence. Part of our population was deported. There were plans
to test nuclear weapons in Corsica. However, given the proximity of
the territories to France, these tests were abandoned," the MP
added.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
The group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples located
in various regions of the world still suffering from colonization
in the 21st century.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107271725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.