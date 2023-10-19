(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France colonized Corsica, MP from "Free Corsica" Party Jean Jacques Rodriguez said at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.

He pointed out that Corsica faced massacres and military colonization.

"For 250 years, Corsica has been trying to regain its independence. Part of our population was deported. There were plans to test nuclear weapons in Corsica. However, given the proximity of the territories to France, these tests were abandoned," the MP added.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples located in various regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.