Guinea-Bissau's Capital sinks into darkness due to unpaid electricity duty

(MENAFN) The capital city of Guinea-Bissau, Bissau, experienced a power outage after a Turkish energy firm suspended electricity supplies over an outstanding debt of USD17 million. Guinea-Bissau's state-owned Electricity and Water Company is tasked with settling this debt, with USD15 million expected to be paid within 15 days. Economy Minister Suleimane Seidi confirmed the situation, while also stating that negotiations are underway with the Turkish energy company, Karpowership, to prevent further complications.



Karpowership, a major global electricity provider and subsidiary of the Karadeniz Energy Group, has been the sole supplier of Guinea-Bissau's electricity needs since 2019. Unfortunately, due to prolonged nonpayment, Karpowership's floating power plant is no longer operational. The company is actively engaged with officials to find a resolution and aims to restore generation capabilities promptly.



This incident echoes a similar event in September when Karpowership ceased power supply to Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, due to an outstanding debt of approximately USD40 million. As Guinea-Bissau navigates through this energy crisis, addressing the unpaid debt becomes crucial to restoring essential services for its capital and ensuring stable power supply for its residents.



MENAFN19102023000045015687ID1107271253