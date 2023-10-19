Tesla introduces redesigned version of China-manufactured Model 3 sedan

(MENAFN) Tesla has introduced a redesigned version of its China-manufactured Model 3 sedan to the public at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. This marks the first update to the company's mass-market Model 3 lineup since the launch of its global best-seller, the Model Y, in 2020. Notably, this launch in China occurred before the United States, emphasizing Tesla's growing reliance on the Chinese market as it competes for market share, particularly with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD.



The newly revamped Model 3 is produced at Tesla's Shanghai facility and will be exported to various markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It boasts new features, including a rear display for back-seat passengers, which appear to be tailored to meet the preferences and demands of Chinese consumers.



"I came to the fair to learn more about the car's debut," a 22-year-old university student named Guo commented as he inspected the vehicle.



He also appreciated the car's improved audio system and the rear display, mentioning, "People in the back seat may not feel so bored while riding in the car."



On the other hand, another person visiting the Tesla booth, identified only by her surname, Hu, expressed her uncertainty and stated that she wasn't convinced enough to make a purchase.



"There's no special reason (to buy Tesla), because now there are so many new energy vehicles," she stated.



Tesla has announced its plans to showcase the new model at the Munich auto show, scheduled to commence next Tuesday.

