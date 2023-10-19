Police Locate Missing European Tourists In Tafilah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Police have found two European tourists in good health after they went missing yesterday evening while on a hike in a nature site in the Tafilah governorate.According to a statement released Thursday by the Spokesperson of the Public Security Department, extensive search efforts by its officers and firefighters and other relevant authorities have led to the location of the two tourists at dawn just 23 kilometers away from their vehicle.