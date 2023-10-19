National Art Museum Displays Stunning Miniatures

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan National Art Museum has displayed 50 miniatures by
People's Artist Arif Huseynov.
The exhibition themed "Miniatürsayağı" is the final project in a
series of exhibitions dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the
national artist, Azernews reports.
In their remarks, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists'
Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, Honored Artist, Ziyadkhan
Aliyev and others emphasized Arif Huseynov's contribution to the
development of fine arts in Azerbaijan.
During his fruitful creative life, the master of the brush
created many works that were included in the treasury of national
art.
It was emphasized that Arif Huseynov is a true patriot of his
country. In his works one can feel the boundless love for the
Motherland; his art pieces, whether graphics, illustrations or
miniatures, provide insight into the Azerbaijani culture and
history.
In his speech, Arif Huseynov expressed gratitude to the
organizers and all participants of the event.
“My creative activity covers several areas, including
illustrations for literary works, graphics and miniatures.
Therefore, the exhibition "Azerbaijani Fairy Tale" was previously
held in Baku. That exposition included art works based on 30
classical Azerbaijani fairy tales and two modern ones. It was
followed by two exhibitions-Graphics and Miniatürsayağı, which is
the final one," the artist said.
For many years, the artist who uses his inexhaustible creative
potential in the machine and graphic arts has been striving to
revive the ancient miniature art traditions in a new form and
artistic-aesthetic attitude.
His series of paintings on national folklore, tradition,
material, and cultural examples can be considered a new and
creative look at Azerbaijan's ancient miniatures.
Arif Huseynov created modern images for fairy tales. He
brilliantly combined tradition and modernity in his designs for the
books of fairy tales.
His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in Baku,
Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, and Tokyo. Arif Huseynov's paintings are
kept in the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery, and the
State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, as well as in private
collections.
According to the People's Artist, the three national brands of
Azerbaijan related to art are carpet, mugham and miniature. Arif
Huseynov expressed hope that over time an International Center for
Miniatures will appear in the country.
The exhibition "Miniatürsayağı" will last until October 20.
