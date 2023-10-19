Iran's Interior Minster Calls For 'Illegal' Afghan Migrants To Leave

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran has stated that“illegal” Afghan migrants should leave Iran.

Ahmad Vahidi added,“We are organizing those who are legal and have visas.”

He also said that creating divisions between the people of Iran and Afghan migrants is the work of“hypocrites.”

According to ISNA, Ahmad Vahidi explained on Wednesday, on the sidelines of a government meeting:“Iran has helped these people and provided facilities for their children to attend schools. However, some are trying to challenge the good relations between the people of the two countries, and this is certainly the design of the enemies of both nations.”

While Mr Vahidi refrained from naming any particular country, he did acknowledge the concerns of some within Iran regarding the organization of migrants, emphasizing that addressing these concerns is deemed acceptable and measures will be taken to facilitate the orderly organization of migrants.

Ahmad Vahidi, in a notable statement, attributed the surge in harassment and mistreatment of Afghan migrants in Iran to“enemy intelligence services.” He pointed out that these hostile spy agencies strategically exploit such issues to foment disturbances, especially after facing setbacks.

It is a longstanding perspective held by the authorities of the Islamic Republic that any irregularities and protests occurring within Iran are often attributed to the activities of foreign intelligence services. This viewpoint underscores their vigilance in monitoring and countering perceived external influences on domestic affairs.

Following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, there was a substantial influx of people into neighbouring countries, with Iran being one of the prominent destinations for many seeking refuge and safety.

The implications of this geopolitical shift have prompted heightened concerns within Iran's leadership regarding the potential security and social challenges associated with hosting a significant number of Afghan migrants within its borders.

