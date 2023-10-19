Russians Fired Five Iskander-M Missiles At Ukraine's Territory Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 19, 2023, Russian occupation troops attacked Ukraine's territory with 17 air assault weapons, including the Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Shahed-type loitering munitions, guided air-launched and surface-to-air missiles.
The relevant statement was made by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Between 08:00 p.m., October 18, 2023, and 05:00 a.m., October 19, 2023, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with the Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Shahed-type combat drones, guided air-launched and surface-to-air missiles. In general, 17 air assault weapons were used to strike industrial, infrastructure, civil and military objects: five Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one S-300 guided surface-to-air missile; one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile; one cruise missile (its type is yet to be identified); nine Shahed-136/131 combat drones,” the report states.
Enemy projectiles targeted objects in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The Ukrainian side managed to intercept four enemy projectiles: one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile and three Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.
The consequences and casualties are yet to be reported by local military administrations.
MENAFN19102023000193011044ID1107269375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.