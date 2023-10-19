Russians Fired Five Iskander-M Missiles At Ukraine's Territory Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 19, 2023, Russian occupation troops attacked Ukraine's territory with 17 air assault weapons, including the Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Shahed-type loitering munitions, guided air-launched and surface-to-air missiles.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Between 08:00 p.m., October 18, 2023, and 05:00 a.m., October 19, 2023, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with the Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Shahed-type combat drones, guided air-launched and surface-to-air missiles. In general, 17 air assault weapons were used to strike industrial, infrastructure, civil and military objects: five Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one S-300 guided surface-to-air missile; one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile; one cruise missile (its type is yet to be identified); nine Shahed-136/131 combat drones,” the report states.

Enemy projectiles targeted objects in the Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Ukrainian side managed to intercept four enemy projectiles: one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile and three Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.

The consequences and casualties are yet to be reported by local military administrations.