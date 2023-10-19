Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi opens International Education Show at Expo Centre Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, October 18, 2023

The 19th edition of the International Education Show, the most popular higher education event in the country and the region,was inaugurated today (Wednesday) by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs.

The event, running from October 18 to October 21, is organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

Following the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi embarked on a tour of the exhibition, engaging with officials from various academic and educational institutions. He delved into discussions about the latest academic and educational programmes presented by colleges, universities, and higher education institutes partaking in the event. This year's exhibition boasts participation from over 100 educational entities hailing from the UAE, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, France, Bahrain, India, Malaysia, Cyprus, Georgia & many more.

Accompanying Sheikh Majid on his tour were HE Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside other distinguished members of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah, as well as HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

HE Al Owais emphasized that the International Education Show is a cornerstone event, bolstering the sustainability and leadership of the education sector within the country. It serves as a preeminent platform for local, regional, and international educational institutions to showcase their programmes and promote superior educational services to students keen on pursuing postgraduate studies and exploring the latest academic disciplines.

For his part, HE Al Midfa emphasized that the 19th edition of the exhibition has seen substantial participation from some of the world's most prestigious international universities, thereby enriching the educational landscape at the state level and bolstering the UAE's standing in the regional and global arena.

He underscored that the extensive participation of both national and international universities and academic institutions in the event is a clear testament to its significance on national, regional, and global scales. Its consistent success in attracting leading educational institutions to a single venue has established it as a vital platform for the exchange of knowledge and perspectives among senior educational and academic bodies. Furthermore, it plays a crucial role in providing an ideal opportunity for students seeking the finest higher education prospects to engage with representatives from universities, institutes, and local as well as international scientific training centres, all in one convenient location.

The International Education Show offers invaluable opportunities for selecting higher education programmes, securing scholarships, and understanding admission requirements at prestigious national and foreign universities. Notable participants include Zayed University, UAE University, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, RV University, Universiti Teknologi Petronas, McMaster University, the University of Nottingham, and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, among others.

The exhibition is open to visitors on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering a wealth of educational opportunities and insights for all attendees.





