Kuwaiti Diplomat: Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital Attack Violated Int'l Humanitarian Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait affirmed that the attack on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital was a violation of international humanitarian law, calling to take serious measures to protect civilians.

In a speech during the meeting of the UN General Assembly's Third Committee, in charge of Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs late Wednesday, diplomatic attache of Kuwait's permanent delegation to the UN Ahmad Al-Daikan said that the whole world witnessed Israel's brutality in the bombing of the hospital that killed hundreds and injured hundreds more.

He renewed Kuwait's strong condemnation of such escalation.

In the light of this violation, the international community needs to avoid double standards in implementing the humanitarian law against Israeli aggression force, he said.

Human rights are always a priority to Kuwait, as its constitution states, said Al-Daikan. The country also established several human rights-related institutions, as part of Kuwait's commitment to international agreements.

Meanwhile, Al-Daikan noted that the National Assembly had approved establishing a committee for women, children and families affairs last June, a step towards developing human rights. He also spoke of equality between the genders, as Kuwait enabled women to engage in leading positions, including becoming MPs. (end)

