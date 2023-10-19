Kazakhstan, China Plan To Build Third Cross-Border Railway

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 19. Kazakhstan and
China plan to build the third cross-border railway between the
countries, Trend reports.
In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between
the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the
State Committee for Development and Reform of the People's Republic
of China on the joint development of cooperation on the
Ayagoz-Tacheng railway construction project.
As noted by the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat
Karabayev, this Memorandum involves the construction of a railway
line from the Kazakh city of Ayagoz to the Chinese city of Tacheng
and the construction of a specific third railway checkpoint between
Kazakhstan and China.
In addition, within the framework of the memorandum, the
creation of terminal facilities in the border zone are planned.
"There are now two railway checkpoints with a capacity of 28
million tons. This year we expect them to be at full capacity. Now
it is necessary to develop new capacity between our country and
China. Therefore, with the commissioning of the third railway
checkpoint, the volume of transportation between Kazakhstan and
China by rail will reach 50 million tons," he said.
In addition, an agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan
and China on the development of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), including for container
trains between China and Europe was signed.
